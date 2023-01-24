Telangana: BJP planning to tax farmers’ income after driving them into crisis, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday, accusing it of driving the country’s farming community into crisis and considering taxing farmers’ income.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. But instead, when the income of farmers is shrinking, the BJP-led centre is preparing to levy income tax on them. How is this ok?” he asked.

The Minister made these remarks after laying the foundation for various development projects in the Narayanpet district, as well as inaugurating facilities worth Rs196 crore.

Reacting to the speculations that the BJP is planning to field PM Modi from the Mahabubnagar parliament seat in the upcoming general election in 2024, KTR asked why the people of Telangana should vote for him.

“Telangana had been pleading with the centre for eight years to resolve the Krishna river water-sharing dispute and to grant national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) scheme, but they refused,” he said.

He also chastised the BJP state unit for failing to raise long-pending Telangana issues with the centre.

KTR demanded that the BJP state executive meeting in Mahabubnagar should pass resolutions demanding national status for PRLI and resolving the River Krishna water dispute.