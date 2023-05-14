Telangana: BJP to hold ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Karimnagar

Himantha Biswa Sharma will participate in Hindu Ekta Yatra as Chief Guest

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 14th May 2023 7:45 am IST
Hindu Ekta Yatra
Telangana BJP Chief Sanjay Bandi (Photo/ANI)

Karimnagar: On the Occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, President of BJP Telangana will organise ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Karimnagar on Sunday, said a party official.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himantha Biswa Sharma, will also participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra as Chief Guest.

Apart from that director and his staff of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ and around one lakh people are expected to participate in the yatra, said the party official.

This yatra aims to bring unity, cohesion, and solidarity to the Hindu population to fend off divisive forces who are at work to wreck the fabric of Bharat in the name of secularism, plurality and diversity is scheduled to start off at 4 PM, Sunday from Vysya Bhavan, in Karimnagar.

Sanjay Bandi speaking to ANI said, “the Purpose of Hindu Ekta Yatra is to highlight the injustices meted out to Hindus of Telangana under Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government, which is in collusion with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) and with this attitude; State has become safe shelter to Islamic Extremists.”

Hindus of any denomination, caste, language, or region are openly invited to join the Hindu Ekta Yatra to demonstrate our core and inner strength to divisive forces.

