Telangana BJP to move court against Family Register Certificate

Telangana BJP president asserted that his party will not allow a single illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi or Pakistani to remain on the state's electoral rolls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
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Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Condemning the Telangana government’s decision to establish a statewide electronic Family Register, state Bharatiya Janta Party President N Ramchander Rao has alleged that the ruling Congress is rushing to issue Family Register Certificates to protect its “illegal vote bank” during SIR.

He asserted that his party will not allow a single illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi or Pakistani to remain on the state’s electoral rolls.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, “The Congress, BRS and MIM, which have sheltered illegal vote banks for decades, can now see their political death warrant in SIR scrutiny. That is why the Congress govt is rushing to issue Family Register Certificates, which is completely illegal.”

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He added that the BJP is prepared to fight the battle on the streets and in courts.

The state government has constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issue of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform.

The government decided to launch the Family Register with a view to facilitate the delivery of citizen services, ensuring uniformity in the verification of family particulars, and providing a readily accessible record, according to a government order.

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The decision was taken in view of the difficulties being experienced by citizens in producing an authenticated and reliable record of their family composition for the purpose of availing various government services, the order said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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