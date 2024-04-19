Telangana BJP’s DK Aruna, husband own 82 vehicles: Poll affidavit

Hyderabad: As per the election affidavit submitted by BJP candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment, DK Aruna, she and her husband own a fleet of 82 vehicles, which include trucks and cars.

DK Bharat Simha Reddy, her husband, is a well-known contractor. DK Aruna has served as a minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s government in the erstwhile AP. She is educated till intermediate level, as per her affidavit.

The entire property of her family is valued at Rs 66.4 crore, and she is currently facing six criminal cases.