Telangana BJP’s DK Aruna, husband own 82 vehicles: Poll affidavit

The entire property of her family is valued at Rs 66.4 crore, and she is currently facing six criminal cases

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 19th April 2024 10:08 pm IST
DK Aruna and her husband own a fleet of 82 vehicles, which include trucks and cars.


Hyderabad: As per the election affidavit submitted by BJP candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment, DK Aruna, she and her husband own a fleet of 82 vehicles, which include trucks and cars.

DK Bharat Simha Reddy, her husband, is a well-known contractor. DK Aruna has served as a minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s government in the erstwhile AP. She is educated till intermediate level, as per her affidavit.

The entire property of her family is valued at Rs 66.4 crore, and she is currently facing six criminal cases.

