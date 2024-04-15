Telangana: A tug-of-war of a different kind in Mahabubnagar LS segment

Hyderabad: A tug-of-war of a different kind of unfolding in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment, where Congress has been trying to isolate BJP candidate DK Aruna by pulling the top leaders from BJP into its fold.

The first one to leave the saffron brigade was former Mahabubnagar MP AP Jithendar Reddy, who, along with his son AP Mithun Kumar Reddy joined Congress last month. He was appointed Telangana’s special representative to Delhi and as an advisor on sports affairs.

It can be recalled that Mithun had unsuccessfully contested on BJP’s ticket from Mahabubnagar assembly constituency in the last assembly elections, coming third with 19,919 votes.

BJP’s candidate from Makthal assembly constituency M Jalandhar Reddy, who came third in the Assembly elections with 45,455 votes (24.2 per cent) also joined the Congress shortly.

As this Lok Sabha constituency is part of Kodangal Assembly constituency represented by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, winning the Lok Sabha is a prestige issue not just for that one reason.

The Congress’ candidate Challa Vamsichand Reddy is AICC secretary, and DK Aruna’s political rivalry with Revanth has been quite pronounced since he was representing Kodangal as the MLA before the formation of Telangana, when DK Aruna was a minister in the then Congress government.

Congress won all seven assembly segments which are part of Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment in the recent elections. But it certainly seems like it’s all in the blood of one family, which is spinning the politics of this region.

There has been criticism within the BJP that Aruna had tried to help her brother and BRS candidate from Makthal constituency Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy to win the Assembly election, but he failed to win.

As per sources within the BJP, even the saffron party’s high command has been apprised of this. The party high command overlooked it, as it is believed to have been convinced that the favour would be returned in the Lok Sabha election.

Chittem Parnika Reddy, who is Aruna’s niece, won from Narayanpet Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket by defeating sitting BRS MLA S Rajender Reddy. BJP’s K Ratanga Pandu Reddy had to settle for only third position with 15,078 votes.

There were also rumours making rounds during the Assembly elections when Aruna had decided to abstain from fighting for Gadwal Assembly constituency, her family’s stronghold for many years. Political pundits had speculated that she was indirectly helping her nephew Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy of BRS to win the election by deciding not to contest.

Though cross-voting is expected in the Lok Sabha elections, due to many municipal councillors, sarpanches and ward members of BRS joining Congress in the region in large numbers after Congress came to power, political analysts feel that Congress will try to retain its votes, and will look to pull BRS votes as well.

As to what are the chances of the BJP, one fact is that in the Assembly election, all seven constituencies combined, it was able to gain around one lakh votes, and will need at least 4 lakh votes to win this Lok Sabha segment.

Both Aruna and Vamsichand Reddy are being seen as outsiders to Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment, as the former represented Gadwal as MLA, and the latter had represented Kalwakurthy as MLA in the past. Both these constituencies are part of Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment. This makes the contest between them even more interesting.

While Vamsichand is banking on the support of 7 MLAs of Congress from his parliamentary segment, there is more than what meets the eye, when it comes to DK Aruna’s political strategy.

Despite the BJP not winning a single seat in the segment, and even after major leaders deserted her and joined the Congress, her team is confident about emerging victorious, thanks to the unknown force which could be helping her in the battle for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment

It is to be noted that the segment was once represented by political stalwarts like BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy and Dr Mallikarjun, who was one of the pioneers of the Telangana movement.

BRS has fielded sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy as the party’s candidate from Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment.