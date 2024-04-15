Telangana: Former Boath MLA quits BJP, joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a jolt to BJP in Adilabad Lok Sabha segment, Rathod Bapu Rao, two-time MLA from Boath Assembly constituency has deserted BJP and joined Congress. He was inducted into the grand old party in presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday, April 15.

Bapu Rao was Boath MLA in 2014 and 2018. When he wasn’t given the ticket by BRS in 2023, he joined BJP. However, BJP had fielded Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath in the last Assembly elections.

BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao lost the election to Anil Jadhav of BRS by a margin of 22,800 votes in the last Assembly elections. Rathod Bapu Rao, who was unhappy over being denied ticket by BJP in Telangana, has now joined the Congress which is in power in Telangana.