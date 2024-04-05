Hyderabad: Kuna Srisailam Goud quits BJP, joins Congress ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuna Srisailam Goud from Qutbullapur constituency joined the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana, Deepa Das Munsi and chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday morning, April 5.

In 2024, Srisailam Goud, as a former MLA and former president of the Medchal District Congress Committee, switched to the BJP.

He ran for the Qutbullapur constituency in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections as a BJP candidate but was defeated by the BRS candidate, K P Vivekanand.

A video of Vivekanand attacking Goud during a television debate became popular online during the election campaign.

Senior Congress leaders Patnam Mahender Reddy and Mainampally Hanmanth Rao visited Goud at his home and extended an invitation to join the Congress party on behalf of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

In his resignation letter to state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Goud said that he is joining the Congress “with the feeling of being more accessible to the people and to participate in the progress of the state of Telangana.”

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).