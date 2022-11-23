Telangana: BJP’s motto is to chant ‘Ram’ and steal leaders from other parties, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) job is to chant the name of ‘Ram’ and then steal leaders from other parties either by luring them or coercing them.

“Ram Ram japna, paraya leader apna. If not push the Enforcement Directorate, IT department, or the CBI on them. Do whatever you want. The TRS leaders stand up, fight challenges, win and come back to serve the people of Telangana,” she said.

The TRS MLC made these remarks during an ‘Atmiya Sammelanam Sabha’ held at Kamareddy where she interacted with TRS party workers.

Kavitha said that the BJP has set up a ‘Whatsapp university’ which it is using to peddle fake news. “The TRS government is giving out Rs 2000 for beedi workers. They lie on Whatsapp by saying that Modiji gave it. I request our party workers to fight against their wrongdoings along with promoting our good work,” she stated.

She further said that BJP does not have any organisational strength in Telangana and hence they are misusing their power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join them.

As the State inches closer to assembly elections, Kavitha said that more and more leaders who have a mass appeal are being harassed by the BJP, especially the popular faces, ministers, and members of Parliament of the TRS party.

Her remarks come when the Income Tax department continued its searches at the houses and offices of Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy and his family members for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at the premises of the minister, his sons, son-in-law and other family members and top officials of various institutions run by Malla Reddy Group.

More than 50 teams were carrying out the searches at multiple locations in Hyderabad and neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri district.

About 200 I-T personnel from the tax evasion wing are reportedly taking part in the searches since early Tuesday. The searches reported to have yielded seizure of Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash and some important documents.

The I-T department is likely to come out with a statement on the searches and the seizure by Wednesday evening.

According to sources, raids were conducted for alleged tax evasion by different institutions run by Malla Reddy. There are also allegations of inappropriate allocation of convener quota seats in Malla Reddy medical, pharmacy and engineering colleges. The IT officials were investigating the bank accounts used for the transactions of these seats.

The I-T sleuths were conducting searches at the residences of the ministers, his sons Mahendra Reddy and Bhadra Reddy, son-in-law M. Rajasekhar Reddy and brother Gopal Reddy, who is the chairman of CMR group of institutions.

The I-T department is investigating allegations of Malla Reddy and his family’s investments into real estate during the last few years.

Malla Reddy, who owns Malla Reddy University and runs several professional colleges, has also reportedly made investments in malls, petrol pumps and purchased lands at several places.

(With excerpts from IANS.)