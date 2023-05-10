Telangana boasts over 4 crore mobile connections for a population of 3.5 crore: CS

Hyderabad: A state-level broadband committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to review departmental issues related to infrastructure in the telecom sector. The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary Energy Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and BSNL officials.

The chief secretary appreciated Telangana’s progress in telecom indicators and noted that the state was ahead of other states. Currently, there are more than 4 crore mobile connections in the state, which is higher than the population of 3.5 crores. Furthermore, 97.7% of the villages in the state have access to mobile services, making Telangana one of the leading states in terms of digital infrastructure.

During the meeting, it was decided to set up a working committee to speed up 5G services. The Chief Secretary was also requested to direct the engineering departments of all the departments to obtain regular permission before conducting any kind of excavation work. In this regard, the details of the excavation should be updated via an app.

The meeting discussed several other issues related to the telecom sector, including the need to improve broadband connectivity in rural areas, the expansion of optical fiber networks, and the implementation of the Bharat Net project. The committee also discussed measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to telecom towers and the need to identify and eliminate duplicate connections.

The meeting was aimed at assessing the state’s progress in the telecom sector and identifying key challenges and opportunities for further growth. The committee members agreed to work together to address these issues and ensure that Telangana continues to lead the way in digital infrastructure development.