Telangana boxer Hussamuddin bags gold at National Boxing Championships

Hyderabad: Mohammad Hussamuddin won a gold medal at the 6th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships on Friday in Hisar.

Hussamuddin who belongs to Telangana’s Nizamabad town emerged victorious with a 4-1 scoreline. The defending champion, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), led the way with ten medals.

Assam Asian medalist Shiva Thapa defeated 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medalist Ankit Narwal of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) to win in the 63.5 kg final.

Also Read Hyderabad Police arrest two burglars, recover stolen items worth Rs 50 lakh

The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Narender (+92) received a walkover in his final fight against the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sagar, who could not participate in the matchup due to a minor injury.

The boxers of SSCB at the Men’s National Boxing Championships won six gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Bishwamitra Chongtham (51 kg), Sachin (54 kg), Akash (67 kg), and Sumit (75 kg) were the team’s other gold medalists.