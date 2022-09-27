Telangana: British Dy High Commissioner calls on HM Mohd Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who has recently taken office has called on the Minister for Home, Prisons and Fire Services, Mohammed Mahmood Ali in his Office at Lakdikapul, Hyderabad on Tuesday to introduce himself and exchange their perspective in strengthening UK-Telangana relations.

During the courtesy call, Jitender, Addl. DG., L&O, holding full additional charge of the posts of DG Prisons and Principal Secretary, Home Dept., A.R. Srinivas, Addl. CP., SIT., Hyderabad and Swati Lakra, ADG, Women Safety Wing and She Teams were present.

The Minister for Home briefed Gareth Wynn Owen, in detail, on the reforms and ‘innovative citizen-centric programmes’ that have been undertaken and effectively implemented in the Police & Prisons departments.

Friendly policing concepts like receptions, waiting Halls, facilities for visitors, separate interview rooms for women visitors in police stations, various technology apps to get police services by the citizens, and measures taken up to improve mobility & visibility of police by providing new vehicles with modern gadgets and technology state-wide, improved and effective functioning of Dial-100 system to achieve the present 4-5 minutes response time, installation of CCTV cameras for effective surveillance for prevention as well as investigation of crime, the construction of Integrated Command and Control Center one of its kind in entire Country and various rehabilitation programmes undertaken for Prisoners Welfare, video conferencing facility between prisons and courts etc., a press note informed.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali and the officers explained the various programmes undertaken for the protection and safety of women in the state like the establishment of the Women Safety Wing headed by ADG Rank Woman Officer, the Formation of She-Teams Statewide for the safety of women in public places, establishment of Bharosa Centers for counselling, medical aid, police help, legal assistance to the victim women and their children etc.

The British Dy. High Commissioner told the home minister that he was very much impressed to see the Integrated Police Command and Control Center built at Banjarahills, Hyderabad and over the various citizen-centric programmes undertaken by the departments.