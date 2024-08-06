Telangana: BRS accuses CM Revanth of signing fraudulent deal with Walsh Karra

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of singing fraudulent investment deals during his ongoing trip to seek investments for Telangana in the United States of America.

Former BRS social media in-charge, Manne Krishank, stated that an agreement was signed with Walsh Karra Holdings for an investment of Rs 839 cr, stating to benefit Telangana women, however questioned the legitimacy of the company.

Krishank stated that it was incorporated only four months ago with just two directors, each holding fifty shares. He expressed scepticism about how an owner of a struck-off company could invest in Telangana. He said that there are no financial statements regarding the company.

Krishank alleged that chief minister Revanth Reddy had signed a deal with a fraudulent company, Godi India, during his visit to Davos.

He also pointed out the inflated estimates for the Musi project, which increased to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and the lookout notice issued against the company Meinhardt handling the project.

He criticized the government for not delivering the promised Rs 2,500 under the Mahalakshmi scheme to Telangana women and questioned how bogus companies could invest in women’s welfare.

Krishank concluded by urging that any agreements made by CM Revanth Reddy should be with companies having a good track record.