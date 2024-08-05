Walsh Karra Holdings to invest over $100 million in Telangana

Hyderabad: Walsh Karra Holdings, a US-based investment firm, and WE Hub, Telangana’s state-led nodal organisation for women’s entrepreneurship, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) guaranteeing an investment of 5 million dollars in WE Hub over the next five years.

The MoU was signed at New York, in the presence of chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, and state IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, during their official visit to the US to explore new partnerships and investments for the state.

“Women entrepreneurship will liberate our society and unleash the truest potential of Telangana. No society can achieve its fullest potential without enabling and empowering women,” said Revanth Reddy on the announcement in a press release from his office. Greg Walsh of Karra Holdings said that the company will invest invest 100 million dollars in start-ups incubating in Telangana, including those at WE Hub and outside of it as well.

Walsh Karra Hh Karra Holdings (WKH) co-founded by seasoned Global Entrepreneurs and Investors Greg Walsh and Phani Karra, operates out of United States and Singapore. It supports early & growth stage companies that demonstrate their commitment to solutions that model innovation, sustainability, and profitability.