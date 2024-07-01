Telangana: BRS, BJYM protest in support of unemployment issues

Hyderabad: Members of BRS, BJYM and student activists in Telangana on Monday held protests demanding that the Congress government announce a ‘job calendar’, increase the number of teacher posts and address other issues of unemployed youth.

BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy visited the state-run Gandhi hospital here to meet Motilal Naik, an activist, who is on an indefinite fast in support of the demands despite being admitted to hospital.

Rajeshwar Reddy and other student activists were taken away from the place by police and later released, BRS sources said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao hit out at the Congress government for not letting Rajeshwar Reddy and others to meet Naik to express solidarity.

The BRS would support the unemployed youth, he said in a release.

The activists of BJYM, BJP’s youth wing, also visited the Gandhi hospital in support of Naik but they were also removed from the place by the police.

BJYM activists found fault with the government for not letting them meet Naik.

Speaking to reporters, state BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu demanded that the Congress government implement its promises, including Rs 4,000 unemployment dole, releasing a ‘job calendar’ increasing the number of posts in teachers recruitment drive from 11,000 posts to 25,000 posts.