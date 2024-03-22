Telangana: BRS calls Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest ‘unlawful’

KTR’s sister and BRS MLC K. Kavitha was arrested by the ED in the same case on March 15.

Published: 22nd March 2024
BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Director (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam on Thursday.

Stating that he strongly condemns the ‘unlawful’ arrest of Kejriwal, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao posted on X, “The ED and the CBI have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of the BJP. Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds & political vendetta is their sole purpose.”

