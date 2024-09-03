Telangana: BRS convoy attacked in flood-hit Khammam, Congress slammed

Hyderabad: Tension erupted when a convoy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders including former health minister T Harish Rao was attacked allegedly by Congress workers in Khammam district on Tuesday, September 3.

The convoy included senior leaders like Puvadda Ajay Kumar, Sabita Indra Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, MP Vaviraju Ravichandra, and former MP Nama Nageswara Rao among others.

The BRS leaders had gone to inspect the flood-affected areas and distribute essentials to the victims when the attack took place. According to reports, they were attacked with stones, injuring two people who are currently under medical care.

Speaking on the incident, Harish Rao said that his party will not bow down to such attacks and continue to focus on providing relief materials to flood-affected victims and their families.

He also demanded financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to those affected by the torrential rains.

As delegation of BRS MLA’s were distributing essentials during visit to Flood affected areas in Khammam, Congress Goons attacked on Legislators.

Where is Law & Order if MLA's lives are in Threat by Government ❓



Hon’ble President @rashtrapatibhvn

— Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) September 3, 2024

KTR condemns attack

Meanwhile, expressing anger over the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) condemned the attack. “Unable to help the people, they have resorted to violence because they cannot bear to see those who are assisting,” he stated.

Holding chief minister Revanth Reddy accountable for the attack, KTR termed the incident as shameful and questioned the state government if helping the needy was a crime.

“No matter how many such attacks are made, they cannot stop the BRS from going to the people,” he said.

People are watching Congress’s misrule, and they will make the right decision at the right time,” he asserted.