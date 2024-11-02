Telangana: BRS demands legislative action for BC reservations

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader V Srinivas Goud has criticized the Telangana government’s “limited action” regarding the Planning Commission and the Backward Classes (BC) Commission, stating that only two orders have been issued.

Speaking at a media conference held at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, November 2, he emphasized the need for legislative support for BC reservations, asserting that without a law, increasing reservations is not feasible.

He said that courts in Bihar and Maharashtra have overturned increases in reservations, highlighting the importance of legal backing.

Srinivas Goud expressed concern that the BC Commission is often “overlooked” when it visits districts and calls for action against officials who disrespect the commission.

He reminded attendees that the Congress party came to power with promises to enhance BC reservations and insisted that these commitments must be fulfilled before proceeding with local body elections.

He proposed convening a meeting of all opposition parties to discuss these critical issues further.