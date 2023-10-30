Telangana: BRS hacks phones of journalists, politicians, alleges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Leveling serious allegations against Telangana chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that the CM and his son KT Rama Rao had “formed a private army” that was engaged in tapping mobile phones of journalists and politicians critical of BRS.

“They are monitoring and controlling information. They have hacked into our devices,” Revanth said, adding that their surveillance extended to intimidation: “They are calling our supporters using surveillance and threatening them, saying any support to the Congress will not be tolerated,” he added.

He alleged that the BRS government formed an army of retired government officers, including D Praneeh Rao, Narsingh Rao, and Venugopal Rao, to tap mobile phones. “D Praneeh Rao got promotion because he was doing a good job improving cell phone tapping technology,” Revanth alleged.

“KCR cheated you by saying that he will build you health cards and a house,” he told journalists on Monday.

The Congress leader exuded confidence that despite the tactics of the BRS government, Congress will emerge victorious. “No matter how hard KCR, KTR and Harish Rao try, the people of Telangana will defeat BRS in this election,” he said.