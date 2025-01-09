Telangana: BRS leaders under house arrest ahead of KTR’s ACB questioning

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including MLA T Harish Rao, were placed under house arrest on Thursday, January 9, ahead of BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) questioning by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the alleged Formula E scam worth 54.88 crore.

However, the ACB office summoned the BRS working president on Monday. When the former minister reached the office, he was not allowed inside as he insisted on being accompanied by his lawyers for questioning.

After the altercation with the officials, KTR appealed to the Telangana High Court.

While the HC partially dismissed his plea, it allowed KTR’s lawyers to witness the questioning from the library at the ACB officer, seated behind a glass door.

On Thursday morning, police were heavily deployed at Harish Rao’s residence in the Financial District as the Telangana government anticipated a protest.