Telangana: BRS may field MLA Padma Rao from Secunderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is weighing its decision to field former minister Padma Rao Goud from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in upcoming elections.

According to sources, the party leaders are strongly in favour of Padma Goud, who is sitting MLA from Secunderabad assembly constituency. In 2023 state elections, he emerged winner by defeating Congress candidate Adam Santosh Kumar. Goud managed to get 55.42 per cent vote share.

The BRS leadership feels Goud would be a good candidate in case the Congress party gives ticket to D Nagender who re-joined the Congress party recently. Goud has a good rapport with people in Khairatabad and Musheerabad constituency.

The BRS feels their win in Secunderabad is imminent due to the strong base the party enjoys. In assembly elections the party won in Secunderabad, Cantonment, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Amberpet while in Nampally the AIMIM won the seat.

The party wants to net the votes of Goud community who live in large numbers in Secunderabad