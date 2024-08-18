Telangana: BRS notice to media outlet over BJP merger claims

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken legal action against local media outlet RTV and its president, Ravi Prakash, for spreading false news claiming the party’s merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party has demanded that the misleading content be taken down from RTV’s YouTube channel and social media pages immediately. They’ve also asked for an apology.

In the legal notice, BRS urged the media outlet to cease broadcasting defamatory and slanderous content aimed at tarnishing the party’s image. The party has warned that failure to comply with these demands within five days will lead to legal action for defamation, slander, and libel.

BRS accused the media outlet of serving the personal and political interests of a third party by spreading the rumours without any proof.

Additionally, the BRS took issue with RTV’s claims of exclusivity, where the media outlet repeatedly broadcast the merger story. The party contended that this only fueled public confusion.