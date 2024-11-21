Telangana: BRS postpones Mahabubabad Maha Dharna after cops deny permission

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has postponed its planned Maha Dharna in Mahabubabad, originally scheduled for Thursday, November 21, aimed at supporting the tribals and farmers of Lagcherla over the contentious land acquisition row.

This decision follows the last-minute denial of police permission for the event.

In response, the party intends to approach the High Court to seek authorization for a large-scale protest involving approximately 50,000 participants.

During a media briefing in Mahabubnagar, former minister and BRS MLC Satyavathi Rathod criticized the Congress government for its refusal of permission, suggesting it stemmed from fears of exposing alleged land-grabbing practices.

She accused the government of attempting to suppress dissent in light of BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s support for Lagacherla’s victims. Rathod condemned the government’s actions against tribals and marginalized communities, characterizing the acquisition of their lands as a significant injustice.

Rathod highlighted that numerous BRS members, tribal organizations, and civil rights groups were set to participate in the Maha Dharna to bring attention to these issues and implicate chief minister A Revanth Reddy in such injustices.

She expressed her discontent with certain police officials’ behaviour, labelling them as “agents of the Congress party.”

While acknowledging respect for law enforcement, she deemed the perceived partisan actions unacceptable and warned that such conduct would have repercussions once the BRS regained power.

She added that while police denied permission for a peaceful protest, “they took no action against Congress legislators who were openly threatening to assault BRS members with stones.”

She emphasized that the demonstration would be organized on a much larger scale and called on public and tribal organizations to continue their strong support for the cause.