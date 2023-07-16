Telangana: BRS red-faced as Jubilee Hills MLA’s men attack own party worker

Hyderabad: Internal differences in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were laid bare on Sunday after Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and his men allegedly attacked and injured family members of own party worker for installing another party leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy’s flexi.

Ravula Sridhar is the chairman of Telangana State Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation.

BRS worker Ganesh Singh, a resident of Vengal Rao Nagar, was at his house on Sunday afternoon when the MLA, along with his followers, came down and called him out. “When I came out the MLA abused me in filthy language, and questioned me over installing flexi with Ravula Sridhar Reddy’s picture.”

The flexi with his picture had been installed on the occasion of Bonalu. “When I tried to explain to the MLA about it, he abused me further and all of a sudden his followers attacked me and my father,” Ganesh Singh told the media.

Ganesh further said that previously too the followers of the MLA had removed a flexi that had the picture of Sridhar Reddy. “They did the same today. I didn’t protest over it. I tried to explain to the MLA that all of us were from the same party, but he did not listen, and kept abusing me,” alleged Ganesh.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near Ganesh’s house. The video footage went viral on social media drawing backlash from several quarters as Ganesh was attacked by the MLA’s followers in presence of police personnel.

Police have not received any complaint from Ganesh or his family members so far.

Despite repeated attempts, the MLA could not be availed for comments. The article will be updated when his response arrives.