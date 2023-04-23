Telangana: BRS to propose 6 resolutions at constituency-level meets on April 25

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday informed the upcoming constituency-level meetings, held for the first time, will witness the proposal of six political resolutions on important issues.

Ahead of the BRS constituency-level meetings on April 25, KTR held a teleconference with party leaders to discuss the agenda and lay out detailed plans to make it a success.

Providing suggestions and instructions, KTR said the six political resolutions will discuss Agriculture, Welfare, Palle Pragathi-Pattana Pragathi, Education-Employment, BJP’s failures, and local issues.

He directed the party cadre should involve different age groups to spread awareness by discussing the progress achieved in farming through various state government welfare programmes, and irrigation projects. “Along with Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima schemes which became role models for the entire country, the Centre’s anti-farmer policies should also be discussed,” he said

“The resolution on Welfare will cover the impact of these schemes on different groups, including women, people with disabilities, and those receiving Aasara pension for the elderly,” he further added.

KTR said, “Had Prime Minister Modi fulfilled his promise of creating 2 crore jobs annually, there would be no need for BJP to hold an unemployment march.”

He said that detailed information on the state government’s programmes related to primary and higher education will also be provided.

Around 4 lakh leaders of the party from village to constituency level will participate in the meeting. It will be attended by 3,000 to 3,500 party activists in each constituency.

The upcoming constituency-level meetings will serve as a platform to sound the bugle for the upcoming assembly elections.