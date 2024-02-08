Telangana: BRS unhappy with ‘smaller’ chamber allocated to KCR in Assembly

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has expressed strong opposition to the Assembly Speaker’s call to allocate a ‘smaller’ chamber to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the state legislative Assembly.

A delegation of 39 BRS MLAs and MLCs met Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and expressed their views on the subject on Thursday, February 8.

“Allocating such a small chamber to the Leader of Opposition is an insult. We gave the LoP chamber to the Speaker, out of respect, as he promised a chamber of similar size to our leader. Even when there were only 5 Congress members, we allocated the LoP room. We have requested the Speaker for the same,” former minister V Prashanth Reddy said.