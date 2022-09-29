Telangana BSP chief demands ban on RSS, affiliates

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) head Praveen Kumar said on Wednesday that the banning of the Popular Front of India (PFI) shows the BJP’s Anti-Muslim bias and said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should also be banned.

In a message, the BSP chief said, “The proofs based on which this ban was announced are suspicious. Only based on the recommendation of three states out of the 29- Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat- this ban was effected. This is wholly unconstitutional.”

The speed with which #BJP in Govt of India banned Popular Front of India(PFI) on recommendation of just three BJP ruled states shows its visceral Anti-Muslim bias. Why not apply the same rule to Right-Wing Extremists responsible for Mecca Masjid,Ajmer,Malegaon, Samjhotha blasts? — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) September 28, 2022

Also Read Expected a longer duration of PFI ban: BJP MP D Arvind

“I want to ask the centre, why are RSS and its affliates not banned, even after their links to the violence in Mecca Masjid, Ajmer, Malegaon, Samjhotha? There are many proofs of the same,” said Praveen Kumar.

He said that since PFI has been banned, RSS should also be banned on the same grounds.

PFI banned for five years

The Central Government on Tuesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years.

“PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country,” said the government notification.

The National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India in which over 100 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested.

The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.