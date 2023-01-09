Telangana: BTech student dies by suicide in Jangaon

The deceased Naseer, son of Bairagoni Satyanarayan, died by suicide, hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Sunday evening.

Updated: 9th January 2023 5:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old BTech student ended his life on Sunday in Yellareddygudem village of Jangaon district after suffering losses due to online cricket betting.

Raghunathpalli Sub-Inspector, Veerender, informed that the deceased Naseer, son of Bairagoni Satyanarayan, died by suicide, hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Sunday evening.

The SI said, “He was undergoing a huge financial crunch due to online betting. He borrowed money from others to play online betting. The inefficiency to repay the loans, made him take this despairing step.”

He urged youth to keep themselves away from these online betting platforms.

He also advised parents to look at their children’s activities and to safeguard them from getting trapped in such online betting platforms.

