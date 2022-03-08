Telangana budget: Women’s welfare schemes remain mostly unchanged

Hyderabad: Aside from announcing ‘KCR Nutrition Kits’ which grant exclusively offers to pregnant and lactating women suffering from anaemia, other women welfare schemes remained the same in the Telangana budget.

Wishing all the women of Telangana a very happy women’s day, the minister explained the welfare scheme saying, “The government has decided to eradicate the problem of anaemia through this scheme. It has identified 10 districts where this problem is common mostly among pregnant and lactating women.

The ‘KCR Nutrition Kits’ will provide all necessary supplementary nutrition. It is expected that every year around 1,25,000 women will benefit through this programme.” The 10 districts are – Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Mulugu, Jogulamba, Gadwal and Nagarkurnool.

KCR Kits

The KCR Kits that was introduced in 2017 is a welfare scheme for mothers and their newborns. The welfare scheme provides Rs 12,000 as financial aid to the mother who gives birth to a boy and Rs 13,000 when a girl child is born. The kit contains 16 different items beneficial for a new mother.

At the budget, T Harish Rao said, “The Telangana government has distributed 10,85,462 KCR kits and with the introduction of the kits the number of institutional deliveries in government hospitals has increased from 30.5% to 56%.”

Balika Arogya Raksha Scheme

Introduced in 2018, the government has distributed health and hygiene kits to girls studying in various government schools and government junior colleges. In the budget on Monday, the finance minister just said that the scheme would benefit 7 lakh girls.

Arogya Lakshmi

Introduced in 2018 to provide nutritional food to pregnant and lactating women from economically backward classes in Anganwadis, the minister in his budget said that the menu has been improved.

Salary Hike for Anganwadi Workers

The Finance minister has said that the salaries of the Anganwadi workers have been increased for more than three times. “The salary of Anganwadi workers has been hiked to Rs 7,800. There was a reduction in the government of India’s contribution towards the salaries. Even then, bearing the additional expenditure, the government has increased the salaries by more than three times. Telangana is among the top states where the anganwadi workers get the highest salaries,” said the minister.

Bharosa Centres

Established in 2021, the centres provide help in the form of legal and medical aid for victims of domestic violence. Harish Rao said, “Necessary funds for the functioning of these courts are being provided. To control the menace of child trafficking special Bala Rakshaka vehicles have been set up.”