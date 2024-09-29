Telangana: Bus-truck collision in Choutuppal claims 2 lives, injures eleven

Hyderabad: Two passengers tragically lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries in a serious accident involving a container truck and a stationary bus in Yellambavi, Choutuppal mandal, early Saturday morning, September 28.

The deceased have been identified as K Satheesh Kumar aged 55, and B Teja aged 24, both residents of Yellandu in the Bhadadri-Kothagudem district.

The incident occurred around 3 am when the driver of a Sri Krishna Travels bus parked on the roadside after detecting smoke from the air conditioning unit. At the time of the accident, the bus was carrying 35 passengers.

A container truck collided with the rear of the bus, resulting in the fatal incident. The injured passengers were promptly transported to a private hospital in Hyderabad for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were moved to a government hospital in Choutuppal for post-mortem examinations.

The Choutuppal rural police have initiated an investigation into the accident and registered a case to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.