Telangana cabinet approves irrigation projects worth Rs 2,251 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet deliberated at length over a number of irrigation projects proposed by the Irrigation Department and has approved an allocation of Rs 2,251.12 crores for the plan.

Among the newly approved projects, Rs 388.20 crores have been allocated for the construction of a link canal stretching from Mallanna Sagar reservoir to Tapaspalli reservoir in Siddipet district. It would ensure water supply to 1.29 lakh acres under the Tapaspalli reservoir.

The estimated cost of the Chanaka Korata Barrage was revised to Rs 795.94 crore. The barrage will be constructed in Adilabad on the Pain Ganga river. Similarly, the estimate for the Gattu lift irrigation project has been revised to Rs 699 crore.

The proposed Ghanpur canal as part of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme has been sanctioned Rs 144.43 crores to irrigate 25,000 acres in Ghanpur and Addakula mandals. The state cabinet also approved works worth a total of Rs 104.92 crore for the construction of a pump house and canal from Gandi Ramaram tank to Kannaram tank, which would provide irrigation water as part of Devadula scheme, for pipeline works from Gundla Sagar to Laukya Tanda and also for the construction of a pump house at Naskal Reservoir.

The state cabinet further approved the construction of Manjira Lift Irrigation Corporation Limited under the Companies Act, 2013 in order to raise funds for Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Schemes in Sangareddy district.

The committee overseeing the construction will be headed by the Special Chief Secretary or the Principal Secretary of the Irrigation department, while the Engineer-in-chief, joint Secretaries for Finance and Irrigation departments and also the Chief Engineer of Sangareddy district will be the directors.