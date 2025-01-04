Telangana cabinet approves Rs 12,000 per acre per annum under Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, December 4, announced that the state cabinet has decided to give Rs 12,000 per acre per annum of agricultural land under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, and Rs 12,000 per year to landless agricultural families under the Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa scheme.

After the meeting, CM Revanth announced that new ration cards would be provided to eligible beneficiaries who currently don’t have one.

He said these three schemes will be implemented from January 26, 2025, commemorating the 75 years of the Republic Day.

Rythu Bharosa eligibility

CM Revanth made it clear that fallow lands, hills, where mining operations are taking place, lands acquired for roads, agricultural lands converted for real estate and industries, and lands acquired from farmers by the state government would not be eligible for Rythu Bharosa.

The chief minister urged individuals who acquired land through the Rythu Bandhu scheme during the previous BRS regime to voluntarily submit their details to the state government. He emphasized that some had benefited from government schemes due to loopholes in the Dharani Portal, even though they were not eligible.

He said that revenue officials would hold gram sabhas in all the panchayats and inform the people about which lands would be eligible for Rythu Bharosa and which would not.

The chief minister said that Rs 12,000 for the two farmer-support schemes was determined based on the state’s financial capacity.

Before the Assembly elections in 2023, under the Rythu Declaration, Congress had promised to give Rs 7,500 per acre per crop season, which comes to Rs 15,000 per acre to all the farmers in the state.