Telangana cabinet expansion likely on April 3, CM seeks EC nod

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy is expected to expand his Cabinet on April 3, subject to approval from the Election Commission (EC). Since the Model Code of Conduct is in effect in Hyderabad due to the upcoming local body MLC elections on April 23, the state government is seeking EC’s permission for the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

On Sunday, the chief minister met governor Jishnu Dev Varma in a closed-door meeting, where he reportedly discussed the cabinet expansion plans. The governor is expected to administer the oath on April 3.

Reports suggest that four new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet, while two posts may remain vacant. However, there are also speculations that all six vacant positions could be filled.

The party has not disclosed any names for the new ministerial positions. With intense competition among MLAs for Cabinet berths, the Congress leadership has maintained strict confidentiality regarding the final selections.