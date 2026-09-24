Telangana Cabinet likely to clear 2 DA instalments on Oct 1

Hyderabad: Following talks with employee representatives of the Joint Action Committee on Wednesday, September 23, the Telangana State Cabinet is expected to approve two of the six pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments at its October 1 meeting.

Under the proposed plan, one instalment will be cleared for Dasara, with another under consideration for Sankranti in January.

The first meeting with Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju had failed to resolve the JAC’s demands. However, in a subsequent meeting held alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, leaders were assured that two pending DA installments would be cleared during Dasara.

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Officials assured the employee representatives that the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report would be received within 15 days to decide on its implementation. To address pension concerns, a dedicated committee will soon be constituted to examine replacing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) with the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

The government also indicated that roughly Rs 10,000 crore in pending employee and pensioner dues would be cleared by March 2027. Following the statements, JAC leaders called off their planned emergency meeting on September 24 and suspended all upcoming protest programs.