Telangana: Car hit roadside huts in Karimnagar, four killed

A lady was killed on the spot after being stuck between a vehicle and an electric pole. Nine injured people were sent to the district headquarters hospital, where three people died while receiving medical treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 30th January 2022 3:22 pm IST
Four people killed when car hit roadside huts in Karimnagar
A speeding car crashed through roadside huts near Kothirampur in Karimnagar town, killing four people and injuring a few others

Hyderabad: On Sunday morning, a speeding car crashed through roadside huts near Kothirampur in Karimnagar town, killing four people and injuring a few others.

According to police, a car travelling from Kaman chowk to Hyderabad slammed into makeshift huts constructed by some individuals who make knives, axes, and other items for a living. After the driver lost control of the steering, the car collided with the huts.

A lady was killed on the spot after being stuck between a vehicle and an electric pole. Nine injured people were sent to the district headquarters hospital, where three people died while receiving medical treatment.

MS Education Academy

Pariyad, Sunitha, Lalitha, and Jyothi were identified as the dead. After registering a complaint, police went to the scene and started investigating.

The vehicle driver, is believed to have fled the scene, and there are currently nine challans on the vehicle for overspeeding.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button