Telangana: Car hit roadside huts in Karimnagar, four killed

Hyderabad: On Sunday morning, a speeding car crashed through roadside huts near Kothirampur in Karimnagar town, killing four people and injuring a few others.

According to police, a car travelling from Kaman chowk to Hyderabad slammed into makeshift huts constructed by some individuals who make knives, axes, and other items for a living. After the driver lost control of the steering, the car collided with the huts.

In a ghastly road accident, four persons died and a few others injured when a speeding car ploughed through roadside huts near #Kothirampur of #Karimnagar town.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/8SCtrJfHGO — Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) January 30, 2022

A lady was killed on the spot after being stuck between a vehicle and an electric pole. Nine injured people were sent to the district headquarters hospital, where three people died while receiving medical treatment.

Pariyad, Sunitha, Lalitha, and Jyothi were identified as the dead. After registering a complaint, police went to the scene and started investigating.

The vehicle driver, is believed to have fled the scene, and there are currently nine challans on the vehicle for overspeeding.