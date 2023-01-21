Telangana: Car runs over devotees in Warangal; 6 injured

Hyderabad: An accident took place in the Warangal district on Friday leaving at least six people injured after a newly bought car ran over devotees.

The accident took place around 8 am near Annaram Dargah Sharif in Parvathagiri, said the police.

A man after performing Vahana Pooja near the temple reportedly drove his car into the middle of the crowd. Instead of applying brakes he applied the accelerator and injured several people also hitting an autorickshaw.

A woman named Nandini was critically injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, police booked a case under section 337 (Causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported, India Today. Further investigation is underway.

Vahana Puja is conducted to bless new vehicles and pray for harmony to avoid mishaps and accidents in the future.