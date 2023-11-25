Telangana: Cash hidden in car engine catches fire in Warangal

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a car’s engine caught fire due to which the presence of hidden cash in the bonnet was found by the authorities.

The incident reportedly took place near Vaagdevi Engineering College in Warangal’s Bollikunta (rural) on Friday, November 24.

The car engine caught fire for an unknown reason following which smoke was emitted from it. The driver on noticing the smoke fled from the spot by stuffing the currency bundles in a bag.

Locals who saw the flames, rushed towards the car to douse them. To their surprise, they found a few bundles of cash concealed within the car’s engine compartment which the driver allegedly left in a hurry.

As per reports, preliminary investigations state that the hidden amount was worth approximately Rs 30 to 50 lakh and was concealed in the engine, purportedly to evade police inspections, amidst the ongoing Assembly elections checks.

However, it seems like the plan backfired when the heat from the engine ignited the cash, forcing the driver to flee.

The Warangal police had visited the spot and are currently investigating the case.