Telangana: Centre approves 232 PG seats for medical colleges in state

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of health and family welfare has approved adding 232 post-graduate seats in nine government medical colleges of Telangana.

Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Suryapet, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Mahbubnagar along with Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad and Osmania Medical College (OMC) and Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad are the nine colleges that will be allotted addition seats.

Around 80 seats were approved by the government medical colleges in Siddipet, 32 for OMC and 30 for GMC for Nalgonda.

Three and 14 seats were given to KMC Warangal and Gandhi Hospital respectively while 25, 16, 10 and 22 seats were approved for GMC in Suryapet, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and RIMS Adilabad.

A total of Rs 16.77 crore has been approved by the Centre for the scheme in which the central government has agreed to spend 60 percent of the expenses.