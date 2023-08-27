Telangana CEO directs officials to take serious note of poll-related complaints

The chief electoral officer (CEO) Telangana Vikas Raj has directed the district election officers to take serious note of every complaint received, take corrective measures and submit detailed reports of the same.

The directions were issued during an elaborate review meeting held on Sunday, August 27, in connection with complaints received in Bahadurpura, Goshamahal, Nampally and Serilingampalli Assembly constituencies. District election officers of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy, EROs, AEROs and enquiry officers of above Assembly constituencies participated in the meeting.

The CEO conducted a video conference with all DEOs, EROs, AEROs and reviewed the progress of ongoing 2nd SSR. All districts were asked to put maximum effort in enrolment of 18-19 age group, gender cohort of 18-19 age group, marking of PwD voters in electoral roll, 100% enrolment of transgenders and sex workers.

The CEO issued comprehensive instructions to all DEOs, AROs & AEROs to adhere to different methods of campaigning to attract the youth particularly aged 18-19 to enrol as voters. He also directed all the district election officers towards improving the voter participation and for improving voting percentage in the ensuing assembly elections.

He instructed the DEOs to attend to the complaints forwarded by CEO office and ECI immediately and send factual reports to CEO office without delay.