Telangana CEO seeks political parties’ support for SIR 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy held a meeting with representatives of recognized national and state political parties on Friday, June 12, to discuss the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls.

The meeting took place at the Conference Hall of the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in BRKR Bhavan, Hyderabad.

Telangana SIR process explained to political parties

During the meeting, the CEO explained the various stages of the SIR which is scheduled to begin on June 25 across the state.

A presentation was given on the importance of the exercise and the steps involved including the enumeration phase through online and offline modes, publication of draft electoral rolls, filing and disposal of claims and objections, issuance of notices, and publication of the final electoral rolls.

The CEO also clarified doubts raised by representatives of political parties.

No eligible voter should be left out

Sudharshan Reddy said the main objective of the SIR is to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls and no ineligible person is included.

He said anomalies identified during the pre-SIR mapping process would be examined through detailed hearings and that eligible voters would be retained in the voter list.

The CEO also clarified that all electors who submit their Enumeration Forms will be included in the draft electoral rolls to be published on July 31 regardless of their mapping status.

Online submission facility available

Voters can submit their Enumeration Forms online through the official Election Commission portal.

The CEO sought the cooperation of all political parties for the smooth and effective conduct of the SIR in Telangana.

Representatives of recognized national and state political parties attended the meeting and assured their support for the exercise.

Additional CEO Dr. Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Deputy CEO (FAC) G.S. Chary, State Nodal Officer B. Chennaiah, and PM (IT) Chiranjeevi were also present at the meeting.