Telangana CEO seeks report on 13 political parties over de-registration

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer on Friday, July 4, sent show cause notices to 13 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RRUP) with regard to the status of their registration. The political parties in question might be de-registered in case they face to fulfill the required parameters by the Election Commission of India

The 13 RRUPs that received notices are Telangana Karmika Raithu Rajyam Party (Hanumakonda), Indian Minorities Political Party (Hyderabad), Jago Party (Hyderabad), National People’s Congress (Hyderabad), Telangana Minorities OBC Rajyam (Hyderabad), Yuva Party (Hyderabad), Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar-Phule), Telangana Students United Samaikya Samithi Party (Ranga Reddy), Andhra Pradesh Rashtra Samaikya Samithi Party (Ranga Reddy), Jatiya Mahila Party (Ranga Reddy), Yuva Telangana Party (Ranga Reddy) and Telangana Praja Samithi (Kishore, Rao and Kishan).

Notices have also been sent to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district authorities by the Telangana CEO as well with regard to the 13 political parties in Telangana.

“The concerned DEOs are requested to serve the Show Cause Notice to the concerned RUPPs and get the notice published along with the names of the parties in the form of an advertisement in National and Local newspapers and also publicity needs to be given in media and social media as well,” said the Telangana CEO.

It added that the information will be sent to the ECI to take a call whether these political parties in Telangana should be de-registered or not.