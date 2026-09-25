Telangana CEO urges voters to register as deadline approaches

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy on Friday, September 25, urged people to register as voters, adding that the last date to register is October 6.

Reddy inspected several polling stations in the Tandur constituency of Vikarabad district. As part of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, he conducted a field-level inspection of the performance of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at these polling stations.

Reddy visited polling stations located at the Old Municipality, MPT Hall, and Gautapur areas in Tandur town. He reviewed the processes being conducted by the BLOs at these centres, including voter registration, the distribution of notices, and the collection of supporting documents.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that approximately 60 per cent of voter-related notices had been distributed across the state.

He urged those who received notices to submit the necessary supporting documents based on the details mentioned therein.

Seek BLO assistance, says CEO

Reddy explained that individuals have the option to apply for voter registration online. He also noted that the registration process could be completed with the assistance of local BLOs.

He said, “This inspection was undertaken to assess the situation on the ground regarding the notices already issued as part of the voter list revision process, to evaluate how Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are performing their duties, and to identify any difficulties the public might be facing.”

During the inspection of polling stations, Reddy enquired about the details of the process from officials and BLOs. He asked them to ensure the registration process is conducted smoothly, without causing any inconvenience to voters.

Earlier on Friday, he addressed a meeting held at the Tandur Revenue Divisional Office with tahsildars and MPDOs. He sought details regarding the number of notices issued so far on a mandal-wise basis and the number of pending cases.