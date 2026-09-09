Telangana CEO visits Tamsi, Bhimpur to oversee SIR processes

Adilabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy on Wednesday, September 9, toured the Tamsi and Bhimpur mandals with Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah to inspect processes such as door-to-door surveys and application verification being done by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Reddy directed officials to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls without errors within the stipulated timeframe. He instructed them to ensure that the names of all eligible individuals are included in the voters’ list and to identify and remove the names of deceased persons and those who have permanently migrated to other areas, in accordance with the regulations.

The CEO inspected the applications and voter lists held by the BLOs and enquired about the details of new voter registration applications. He directed that any errors regarding voter names, ages, addresses, or other particulars be rectified in accordance with the rules.

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Field-level inspections underway

The CEO said that field-level inspections have been underway for the past three days and that the voter list revision process is proceeding smoothly. He directed officials to create widespread awareness to ensure that eligible youth who have turned 18 register as voters and to encourage everyone to verify whether their names are included in the voter list.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah directed officials to complete the special summary revision of the electoral rolls in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines.

He instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to remain accessible to the public at the field level and address their queries.