Telangana chief secretary reviews Kanti Velugu, other programmes

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with district collectors on Thursday and reviewed Kanti Velugu, podu lands, Haritha Haaram and other government programmes.

Referring to the Telangana government’s flagship Kanti Velugu programme (eyesight testing), the chief secretary stated that the programme will continue till May end. Kumari said that care should be taken while handing over prescription spectacles to the beneficiaries.

Santhi Kumari also discussed about the drinking water supply in the state and directed officials to ensure that tents should be arranged at the camps in view of summer.

On the issue of Podu lands, the chief secretary asked government officials to keep passbooks ready for Podu beneficiaries who have been approved by the district level committee. She told district collectors to prepare action plan for the year’s Haritha Haram programme.

The chief secretary also instructed officials to initiate the process of registrations of houses of the beneficiaries who have been selected as per the GO no 58, 59, 76 and 118. She said that all the government offices should be shifted to the integrated District Office Complexes.

During the meeting, special chief secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, principal secretary (revenue) Navin Mittal and other officials were present ( video conference).