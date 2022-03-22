Telangana: Chilli prices soar higher at Enumamula Market

Hyderabad: Prices of red chilli crop have shot up to Rs 48,000 per quintal since the last month at the Enumamula agriculture market one of the largest agricultural markets in Asia, located in Warangal.

It was just last year when a quintal of red chilli cost Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000. This year, the season commenced with Rs 27,000 per quintal. The ‘single patti’ variety or desi variety has been in great demand.

According to farmers present at the market, low yield due to pest attacks and international market conditions are reasons for this high rise in price at the Enumamula agriculture market. The red chilli is mostly exported to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and abroad.

The joy in price rise could be seen on the faces of the farmers. A farmer named Pulluri Madhava Rao got a record price of rupees 19.80 lakh. Another farmer from Karkapalli of Ghanpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district got Rs 45,000 per quintal. He had brought 24 kg bags of red chilli.

“This is the highest cess earned ever since its inception,” said secretary B Venkatesh Rahul, adding, “While the target is Rs 28.30 crore, we have so far got Rs 33.63 crore exceeding the target. Our market has stood in the top slot in revenue during this fiscal in the erstwhile district.”