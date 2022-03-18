Telangana: Chinna Jeeyar in troubled waters over remarks on Samakka Saralamma

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tribal Association on Thursday lodged a complaint against Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at the Chikkadpally police station over the seer’s alleged remarks in the past on Samakka Saralamma.

Chinna Jeeyar is also the spiritual guru of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Aagamashastra advisor of the Yadadri Temple. He is the brains behind the 108 feet ‘Statue of Equality’ recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad.

The association also accused him of remarks against tribal culture and traditions. A video on Twitter of a younger Chinna Jeeyar Swamy shows him making controversial remarks on Goddess Samakka Saralamma.

Pure Arrogance!

Sammakka, Saralamma may not have had place in their religious books. But they fought for their ppl& lost their lives! For tribals they are more than the gods& goddesses prescribed by the Hindu mythology.This is putting down the belief system of ppl of #Telangana pic.twitter.com/3wGMkE4mNd — Revathi (@revathitweets) March 16, 2022

The tribal body’s state general secretary R Sriram Nayak said that the police official had assured to look into the videos of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and register an FIR. The Police said that they will seek legal opinion about the case.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy reacted to the fiasco and demanded legal action against Swamy. “Sammakka Saaralamma are the emblems of Telangana’s courage and culture. Tridandi China Jeeyar, who has dishonoured them should be immediately removed from the post of Yadagiri gutta’s (Yadadri Temple) Aagamashastra advisor by KCR and legal action should be taken against him for attacking our faith and beliefs,” he said on Twitter.

‘Sammakka Saralamma Jatara’ is popularly known as Medaram Jathara, a tribal fair celebrated for honoring the goddess in the state Telangana. According to the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, this tribal festival is one of the largest gatherings of tribal communities.

The historic festival began at Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday with the participation of thousands of devotees. As per the age-old ritual, the tribal priests performed special pujas at Chilakalagutta forest and the Medaram village,