Wanted in 26-yr-old case, Telangana CID arrests fraudster

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana arrested a man from Odisha state evading arrest for the last 26 years in a cheating case.

The accused identified as Ashok Biswal, 55, a resident of New Delhi was working as the chairman of Jagamitha Enterprises. The man along with his associates had started a company named ‘The Birla Blue Flames’ in Chandigarh and duped several united Andhra Pradesh citizens.

According to Additional DGP (CID) Mahesh Bhagwat, Biswal opened a business in Gunfoundary and solicited money from many people under the guise of offering them access to a dealership for LPG cylinders.

“Biswal and his associates collected Rs 1.22 crores from the victims between May 1994 and August 1995 for registration, security deposits, and cylinder rental,” said DGP Bhagwat.

A police team caught Biswal from Odisha’s Cuttack city and brought him to Hyderabad and produced him before the court.