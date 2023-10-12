Telangana polls: Cops seize cash worth Rs 20.43 cr, liquor, freebies

Hyderabad: As the election code kicks in poll-bound Telangana, the authorities seized cash, gold ornaments, and liquor worth Rs 37.07 crore between October 9 and 12.

As per a press release, freebies such as laptops, cookers, sewing machines, rice sarees, and rice, gold silver, diamonds, liquor, and ganja were seized.

From October 9 to 12, a total of Rs 20,43,38,375 in cash was seized.

From October 9 to 12, a total of Rs 86,92,533 were seized. The items include 31,730 litres of liquor, 1,000 kgs of black jaggery, and 501 kgs of ginger.

From October 9 to 12, the total ganja seized was 89,02,825 kgs.

From October 9 to 12, a total of Rs 14,65,50,852 were seized. The items include 31.797 kgs of gold, 350 kgs of silver, and 42.203 carats of diamonds.

From October 9 to 12, a total of Rs 22,51,963 were seized. The items include 7,040 kgs of rice, 440 sarees, 80 sewing machines, 87 cookers, and 1 car.

A case under Sections 107, 108, 110 and 151 was registered against 1196 persons, the press release informed.