Telangana CID nabs absconding white collar offender

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested an interstate white-collar offender who was on a run for six years.

According to the CID, the accused Surineni Upendhar is a habitual offender and has a history of duping the general public to the tune of hundreds of crores. He was previously arrested by the Vizag city police in Andhra Pradesh. In the name of providing cheap real estate plots, he cheated the public by creating a fraudulent company named Suraksha Infra Projects, Akkayyapalem, Vizag.

Thereafter again he was in conspiracy with another cheater Gala Chandra Shaker Gupta who created a spurious company named SR Blue Chips, HSR layout, Bangalore, and duped hundreds of crores.

In continuation to that, he has further created EPC E- wallet, a fake network products company, and dare2dream networking company at Tirupati in AP with Gala Chandra Shaker. He also floated lord Sai Balaji Real Estate Ventures also at Tirupati on his own and duped the common public hundreds of crores. He is also actively involved in the layering of the tainted money of the Ambident Financial Scam that took place in Karnataka.

Since the ED inquiry and Karnataka CID cases were publicized widely, he went into hiding in 2019.

The accused is also most wanted in similar cases in Karnataka and Rachakonda Commissionerate. The CID has arrested the accused and he is being produced before the court.