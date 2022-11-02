Telangana: Civilians cheated of Rs 40L for ‘hospital construction’

Hyderabad: Elias Jessimen, alias Peter, of Chennai, was arrested here on Wednesday in a combined operation between Task Force and Inthezargunj police on suspicion of defrauding people out of Rs 40 lakh under the guise of building a hospital in the Kashibugga neighbourhood of Warangal.

A laptop, an iPad, three mobile phones, phoney hospital visiting cards, copies of the GST registration certificate, among other things used in the crime were seized.

Commissioner of police, Warangal, Tarun Joshi, revealed the details, saying that the accused had amassed funds from building owners by promising to give them partnerships or shares in his hospitals.

He had also amassed funds from medical shop owners and lab technicians under the pretence of giving them contracts in his hospitals.

He also created the Android app “kuttima” and the website www.kuttima.ws to try to convince people he was the owner of a sizable organisation.

The proprietors of the business buildings offered him Rs 23.16 lakh since they trusted his words. He solicited donations from others while introducing himself as the CEO of Cross Medical Services.

He hired around 40 locals about three months ago to work as security, building maintenance employees, and sweepers, but had not paid their wages for the last two months, the CP stated.

With a promise to provide her with the new property, Peter recently obtained a GST certificate and made other registrations in the name of Mydam Nirosha who was working as a supervisor at his hospital.

The suspects and seized items have been sent to the Inthejargunj police for further investigation.

He has been charged with defrauding and criminal breach of trust in three incidents under the Warangal police commissionerate’s jurisdiction, and in five cases under the Sangaredddy commissionerate’s jurisdiction.

According to the CP, he was also implicated in one cheating case at the Ashoknagar police station in Chennai.