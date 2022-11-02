Hyderabad: Yet another hawala racket busted, Rs 1.27 cr seized

Hyderabad: Hours before the high stake Munugode by-polls, the commissioner’s task force on Wednesday busted a hawala racket in the city and seized Rupees 1.27 crore.

During the operation, the police arrested two hawala agents who were trying to move the unaccounted cash on a two-wheeler.

During the checking of a two-wheeler at Himayat Nagar, the police found unaccounted cash of Rs 1.27 crore from Phani Kumar Raju.

The police questioned Kumar and based on information revealed by him arrested two accused Manne Srinivas aka Srinu a resident of Amberpet and C Vishwanath Chetty of Osmangunj.

Kumar revealed that he works as a collection agent under Manne Srinivas and collected Rs 70 lakh (70,00,000) from him and the remaining amount of Rs 57 lakh from Vishwanath Chetty. The unaccounted cash was being delivered to one unknown customer at Kavadiguda.

The arrested persons along with seized cash were handed over to the Narayanguda police station for further action.